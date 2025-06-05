Too $hort Urges Rappers to Mine His Music Because Rap's Gotten Repetitive

Play video content TMZ.com

Too $hort's says he's got the win-win solution to get hip hop music poppin' again -- by having all the new rappers comb through his catalog and discover a classic sound of their own!!!

The Oakland OG tells TMZ Hip Hop that veteran gatekeepers and freshman artists both need to do some soul-searching about the piss-poor product they've been pumping out -- and the repetitive subject matter that gives rap, a bad wrap!!!

It's kinda funny hearing a fan shout out $hort's trademarked "Biatch!" from the street as he complains about rap's misogyny but he sees the writing on the wall.

$hort warns if originality doesn't kick in ASAP, hip hop music will find itself going the way of the dinosaur ... but assures us his discography will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Alongside producers such as Ant Banks and QDIII, $hort shaped his albums to be layered like Parliament-Funkadelic and has seen his master plan work in real-time!!!

He tells us about the time he met a young producer named Xcelence tasked to produce a record from a Too $hort sample but was unfamiliar with his music.

By the time Xcelence figured it out, he had a winner with rapper Shawnna's "Gettin' Some" -- derived from $hort's "Blowjob Betty" -- which would go on to be certified platinum.

Short says the projects he's releasing in 2025 will also break up the boredom in the culture.