Rapper Too Short Gets Back Into Movie Biz With Manager David Weintraub

Rapper Too Short is getting back into the movie biz with his manager, David Weintraub, and their first film together has some major star power!

The Hollywood heavyweights are executive producers on the drama flick, "Freaky Tales," featuring a slew of A-List actors ... Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks, Jay Ellis, Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, rapper Symba, singer Normani, and Too Short himself.

"Freaky Tales" is a wild ride through 1980s Oakland, California, giving an in-depth view into the city's music and sports scenes ... namely hip hop and basketball. Short plays the role of a crooked cop, and Oakland rapper Symba takes on the part of Short as a youngster.

TMZ recently caught up with Short, who tells us he's thrilled about his comeback role ... as you may know, we last saw him in the 1993 film, "Menace II Society."

Short says, "When Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck brought the project to David Weintraub and me, it was something we had to be a part of as it was a culturally defining story about the insanity of what the Bay culture is really about. This movie is a totally original story but based on legends from the Bay."

Weintraub also weighed in, saying the "movie is raw, real, and completely off the rails in the best way." He adds, "Too Short and I spent years working with the writers and directors to bring this project to life."