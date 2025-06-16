Memphis Bleek Tells Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj to Embrace Roc Nation, Scoffs at Dame Dash

You & Wayne Touch Down With Us!!!

Nicki Minaj's stinging lyrics for Jay-Z's NFL decisions are running up the wrong side of the field, so says Memphis Bleek.

According to Jay's first musical protégé, Nicki and Lil Wayne should embrace the positioning Roc Nation has with the league -- and maybe good things will happen!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with Bleek in the NYC streets and the Brooklyn rapper rattled off plenty of soundbites, including Damon Dash's latest jab at his artistry.

If you remember, Dame claimed Jay was Bleek's ghostwriter during Roc-A-Fella Records' glory days ... a claim Bleek tells us is ridiculous for the fact he's the one getting those ASCAP royalty checks -- not Jay!!!

Dame has been on an anti-Roc-A-Fella spree for years ... but Bleek says he wasn't a studio guy, so his knowledge on how the sausage was made was limited.

Nicki stuck up for Wayne against Jay regarding the New Orleans Super Bowl "snub" on the new "Banned From NO (Remix)" last weekend, but Bleek tells us everyone can win if they stick together.

Jay's Roc Nation and Jesse Collins Entertainment are responsible for putting the Black artists on the big stage lately, and Bleek assures Wayne ... don't call the NFL, let them call you!!!