Memphis Bleek Pushing For Jay-Z EP, Outlines New 40/40 Club Plans

Memphis Bleek hears the fans loud and clear ... he's totally on board to record a collab project with Jay-Z but he's not the one who needs convincing!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Roc Nation legend outside of LAX and he tells us he's constantly sending Jay material to record, and even gets rejected from time to time.

Bleek jokes he should've attempted the Jay duet album when his bank account was sitting at $100 mil as opposed to his current billionaire status -- but he points out, he was riding with Team Roc well before Jay started stacking commas.

Jay handpicked Bleek to rap alongside him when he was just a teen in their Marcy Housing projects in Brooklyn, and Bleek thinks their collab would be a fitting close to their "Coming Of Age" saga ... which details their relationship.

Bleek also gave us an update on Jay's storied 40/40 Club, which closed its doors without warning after 20 years this week.

What appeared to be a setback is actually the dawn of another venture ... Bleek says they're bringing the 40/40 to midtown NYC sometime in 2024, and they're already taking applications for beautiful women to handle the VIP bottle service!!!

The "My Mind Right" rapper also gave us his 2¢ on the current state of hip hop, including his earnest reasoning as to why things have gone stale. Like many of his fellow rappers, Bleek feels the genre's lacking creativity -- mainly because copycatting isn't frowned upon in the younger generation.