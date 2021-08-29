Jay-Z and Beyonce Celebrate the 18th Anniversary of Jay's 40/40 Club

Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated an anniversary Saturday night ... the 18th anniversary of 40/40.

A ton of celebs hit the party, including Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha-T, Joe Budden, Belly, Fabolous and Victor Cruz.

We tried asking Jay about the flap over the blood diamond Beyonce was wearing in their Tiffany and Co. ad, but that was a no go.

Van Jones talked to us about Jay getting into gaming, and why it makes total sense and why it's important for the black community to get involved at the ground stage.

The 40/40 Club, a chain of Jay's sports bars and lounges, opened in NYC back in 2003, followed by ATL in 2005, Vegas 2 years later and the Barclays Center in 2012. The Atlanta and Vegas clubs have since closed.

Beyonce looked amazing ... you gotta give it to her for the pink platform heels.