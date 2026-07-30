Ray J Reveals What It Would Take to Get Back Together with Princess Love

I KNOW HOW WE CAN MAKE IT WORK

Play video content Video: Ray J Reveals What It Would Take to Reconcile With Princess Love TMZ Podcast

Ray J says he'd gladly get back together with Princess Love ... but the conditions have to be right ... and it's not going to be easy ... or cheap.

Ray stopped by "The TMZ Podcast" and Towanda asked him if he could ever see the day where he's back with estranged wife.

While he says he would "love" to work things out with Princess, they need to make some adjustments ... and they need time and a lot of money.

But as far as ditching the girls from his Zeus Network show, "Love Cabin" ... Ray J seemed a bit torn.

Ray tells us he needs those girls, and he even compared himself to LeBron James.

As you know, Ray J and Princess have had quite the on-again, off-again relationship ... filing for divorce four times since their 2016 marriage.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2025 Video: Ray J Allegedly Pulls a Gun on Princess Love During Livestream, Threatens to Kill Man

But things were especially bad last year, when Ray J was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on her.

Princess got a protective order against him but, according to Page Six, dropped it in January after his latest health scare.

Ray and Princess took pictures outside the courthouse ... but that doesn't mean they're getting back together.