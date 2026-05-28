Ray J Cleared By Doctors, Underwent Physical Before Supa Hot Fire Fight

Ray J underwent a medical evaluation and was cleared by doctors before his fight with Supa Hot Fire -- despite checking himself into a hospital after the event, TMZ has learned.

Sources connected with the fight tell TMZ that Ray J was “fully cleared” to fight following an “extensive medical evaluation process” overseen by both independent physicians and the athletic commission.

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The source tells TMZ that Ray J submitted to an MRA, an MRI, a chest x-ray, an eye exam, an EKG, and a full physical exam. The test results were submitted to the athletic commission, where the commission doctor separately reviewed the findings and cleared Ray J.

Another exam was conducted the day of the weigh-in and another after the fight, the source added.

A rep for the promoter tells TMZ, “The health and well-being of our fighters will always come first. It is protocol for all fighters to be medically evaluated and cleared by independent physicians and the athletic commission at every stage of the process - in the lead up to an event, again on the day of competition, and following the conclusion of the fight.”

The rep added, “We are deeply thankful for the level of care that Ray J has received and join the many well-wishers continuing to send support, concern, and prayers for his well-being.”