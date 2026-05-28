Zohran Mamdani Says He'd Avoid Joining Trump at Knicks Finals Game

If Trump Comes to Knicks Game, I Won't Be With Him!!!

Play video content Video: Zohran Mamdani Says He'd Avoid Sitting With Trump at Knicks Finals

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he's down to watch the Knicks in the NBA Finals, but don't expect to see him sitting courtside with President Trump ... that's IF the commander-in-chief shows up at Madison Square Garden.

Jacob caught up with Mamdani Thursday in Queens, and asked him about Trump saying he plans to attend a Finals game after being invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Mamdani doesn't sound too interested in making it a bipartisan basketball outing ... saying, "If the president went to a game, that's his decision to make. If I go to the game, I’ll be doing so separately."

We also asked how Trump would be received by the MSG crowd -- in the heart of deeply Democratic Manhattan -- but Mamdani said he didn't want to "make a fool" of himself trying to predict how New Yorkers might react.

The mayor sounded fired up about the Knicks' playoff run, though ... joking he hopes the Western Conference finalists "keep going double OT" so whoever survives comes into the Finals exhausted.

It does sound like he has a preference, though, about which team ends up playing the Knicks ... check out the video.

As for whether he'd even have a chance interaction with Trump, Mamdani said he's still trying to figure it out, if he's gonna attend ... or just watch on TV.