Timothée Chalamet Geeks Out With Knicks Stars After NBA Finals Berth
Timothée Chalamet We're Going To The Finals!!! ... Geeks Out W/ Knicks
The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals after destroying the Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight games ... but there's one guy who might be even more excited than the players -- Timothée Chalamet.
Knicks fans invaded northeast Ohio and turned Rocket Arena into their own home on Monday ... and while Timmy C and Kylie Jenner initially had to settle for the second row, they eventually got their feet on wood when the game got out of reach.
As soon as N.Y. clinched its first Finals appearance in more than two decades, Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee and the rest of the star-studded support team celebrated with the players.
Morgan -- who has always stuck by his beloved squad -- was deeply emotional as he stood on the court ... and Chalamet (who was in an Eastern Conference Champs shirt) dapped up all the big winners, even telling Mikal Bridges he's the "GOAT," and revealing he owns one of his jerseys.
THE CELEBS CAN'T BELIEVE IT 🥹
TRACY MORGAN IN TEARS SEEING HIS BELOVED KNICKS REACH THE FINALS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/79tOq9yrtI @SportsCenter
Jenner also hugged Karl-Anthony Towns as Chalamet asked about his fiancée, "Where's Jordyn at?!"
Over in NYC, it was absolute chaos ... with Knicks fans flooding the streets and climbing buildings and street poles to celebrate.
FOLKS ARE GETTING ARRESTED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zAVOC7aR3A @KnicksMuse
Game 1 of the Finals will go down next week ... but the Western Conference still has to figure out who will represent it -- either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, and that series is currently tied up at 2-2.