Danhausen Demands Seat Between Chalamet, Jenner After Cursing Cavs Against Knicks

Play video content Video: Danhausen Wants to Sit With Kylie and Timothée After Cursing Cleveland Cavaliers

WWE Superstar Danhausen is taking credit for the Cleveland Cavaliers' epic collapse against the New York Knicks ... but now he has some demands in order to keep the momentum going in the Big Apple's favor -- he wants to be right in the middle of Celebrity Row with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

For those who don't know, Danhausen has a knack for cursing people ... or in this case, entire NBA franchises.

He issued a curse on the Cavs ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday morning due to his love for NYC and his hate for The Miz (a big Cleveland fan) ... and fast forward to the end of Game 1, the Knicks came back from more than 20 down to win in overtime.

Danhausen was quick to acknowledge the outcome ... and shared a vid in a New York jersey explaining how the curse can continue.

It's pretty simple ... he just needs the best seats in the house -- sandwiched between Timmy C and KJ-- and the Knicks will keep winning.

"Danhausen told you the curse was real. We did it. Danhausen has cursed the Cavaliers. The Knicks have won and Danhausen has won. And now he's owed courtside seats between Timothée Chamales [that's how he says it at least] and Kylie Jenner."

NEW YORK WENT ON A 44-11 RUN TO COMPLETE A 22-POINT COMEBACK WIN IN GAME 1 💨



DOWN 22 WITH UNDER 8 TO PLAY IN Q4.

30-8 RUN TO FORCE OT.

WON BY 11.



1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE EAST FINALS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0InzFeaG4M @NBA

"Yes, that's right. And the curse will continue."