Iman Shumpert Says LeBron Playing Final Season With Cavs Would Be 'Coolest Story'

Play video content Video: Iman Shumpert Says LeBron Ending Career With Cavs Would Be a Great Story TMZSports.com

The NBA world is in the dark about LeBron James' future ... but if the King were to return to Cleveland for a final season, his old teammate tells TMZ Sports it would be "the coolest story."

We caught up with Cavs champ Iman Shumpert at LAX this week ... and asked if he wants to see the kid from Akron go home (again) before retiring.

Shump said James has obviously earned the right to decide for himself ... but admitted the opportunity to bring things full circle to end his career is pretty enticing to him.

James' return worked out well the first time around -- he ended up raising a championship banner and ending the city's 52-year title drought.

Speaking of their old team, we asked Shump if that iconic Cavs squad plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 3-1 comeback on the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals -- and he said whatever the group decides, he's there.