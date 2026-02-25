LeBron James' Shoutout To The Paradox Sends All-Black Punk Group Into Frenzy

LeBron James showed major love to punk rock band The Paradox for a historic No. 1 hit ... a shoutout that has the rockers losing their minds!

TMZ Sports spoke with Atlanta-based group members Eric Dangerfield, Donald Bryant, Christopher Bernard, and Percy Crews on Tuesday ... after the King acknowledged on his Instagram that their song, "Get The Message," topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay charts, a first for an all-black group.

Beyond the milestone itself, we asked how it felt to see the King personally recognize their success -- and their reaction was priceless.

"That’s insane!!" the band told us. "LeBron is one of the GOATs."

"To know he supports what we do, much less knows we exist, is mind-blowing. A little over a year and a half ago, this was an idea I was throwing around in my head, and now LeBron James is posting our band on his Insta story."

The band added, "Life doesn’t feel real, and we’re just so happy and grateful to be here. LEBRON JAMES!!!!!!😭😭😭."

The Paradox's rise in punk rock and popularity landed them an opening slot for both Green Day and The Offspring.

Blink-182 legend Travis Barker even jumped on their hit song, "Bender."