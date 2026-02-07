Green Day Calls Out ICE, Donald Trump in Pre-Super Bowl Performance

Green Day kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a concert Friday night ... and to no surprise, they brought politics to the stage as they called out ICE and the current administration.

During a Super Bowl pre-party in SF, Billie Joe Armstrong send a message to ICE and the Trump administration



Check out the video -- the punk rock band has the floor at The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 in San Francisco and lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong warns ICE agents that when their duties are over, President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and Vice President J.D. Vance are going to drop them "like a bad f***ing habit." So ... he says they should quit while they're ahead!

At another point, BJA also referenced Jeffrey Epstein -- a week after droves of new docs were released by the Department of Justice. He changed the lyrics in their hit song "Holiday" from "the representative from California has the floor" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor."

TMZ has reached out to the White House for comment ... so far, no word back.

Green Day is set to perform at the Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off for the championship ... and people are on the edge of their seats to see if they'll speak out against the prez then as well.

Even if they do, it's not like Trump plans to watch their show ... he told The New York Post he thinks Green Day -- as well as the halftime show's act, rap superstar Bad Bunny -- are awful choices, adding ... "I'm anti-them."

Green Day has been a longtime critic of Trump ... and it's no secret many conservative politicians are PO'd the NFL elected a singer whose primary language is Spanish to grace the halftime show's stage.

In fact, people are so bothered, Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA decided to put on an alternate halftime show for anyone who wishes to avoid Bad Bunny. Notorious Trump supporter Kid Rock is on the lineup, along with Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.