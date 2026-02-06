Trump Washes Hands of Racist Obama Video, Refuses to Apologize

Play video content YouTube / The White House

President Trump claims he was as surprised as anyone about the imagery in a video he shared earlier in the day of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes ... but he sure as hell isn't sorry.

Here's the deal ... the president's Truth Social account posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes ... which was met with swift blowback and condemnation on social media and from many on Capitol Hill. The White House initially said the video was fine ... but it was later deleted over all the heat.

Trump was pressed by reporters this afternoon aboard Air Force One ... and he pleaded ignorance, saying all he knew was the video was a commentary on voter fraud -- and had no idea about the Obamas being depicted as apes in the jungle.

Trump punted any responsibility ... and laid blame on his staff, saying they clearly did not look closely enough at the video before posting.

Naturally, when asked if he would apologize, Trump said nah ... since he had no idea about the racist depiction, he had nothing to be sorry for.