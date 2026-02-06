Radio Host Tommy Sotomayor Says He's Not Offended by Trump's Racist Obama Post

Play video content TMZ.com

Radio host Tommy Sotomayor says he's not offended in the slightest by President Trump posting a short video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

Tommy joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, and we asked how he felt seeing Trump share a blatantly racist video clip ... and he explained why he thinks Black people shouldn't be outraged.

The radio host's reasoning here was enough for us to stop him right in his tracks for a quick history lesson ... but Tommy really dug his heels in and tried to bring up some other issues ... and the conversation even veered off into colorism.

Trump has since deleted the Truth Social post, and while Tommy says it was wrong to post it in the first place ... he won't say it's because of racism.

Some Republicans came out and criticized Trump for the post ... and Tommy says that's a good thing.

One thing we can all laugh at ... Trump is kind of orange.