Matt James Says He's Happy Chris Harrison Is Returning to Dating TV

Matt James has some thoughts on Chris Harrison's return to the dating-show world years after "The Bachelor" blew up in his face ... and let’s just say, he’s already handing over a rose to the host, who he calls the "GOAT."

TMZ caught up with the former 'Bachelor' lead at the Sports Illustrated Invitational Golf Tournament in San Francisco Thursday, where Matt said it was only a matter of time before Chris found his way back onto the dating TV circuit.

Matt also weighed in on the backlash surrounding Chris’ new show, particularly over a casting call that mentions "traditional values." According to Matt, that word is pretty much open to interpretation.

He tells us in today’s anything-goes dating era, "traditional" can mean a whole lot of different things depending on who you ask ... but if anyone’s going to cut through the chaos and steer things back toward finding real love, he says it’s Chris.