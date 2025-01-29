Play video content Call Her Daddy

Talk about a massive headache ... Rachael Kirkconnell learned about Matt James' public breakup post just before hopping on a 12-hour flight with no cell service.

The "Bachelor" Season 25 winner spilled the beans about her shocking split from Matt on Tuesday's "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... saying her BFF texted her about the post just before her plane took off from Tokyo to Atlanta. She says she saw the post as her flight was about to depart ... leaving her "freaking out" as the world reacted to the breakup she went through a few hours earlier.

Rachael says she is still in "total shock" about the split, and that it came out of nowhere ... with her ex-lover telling her just days before that he felt "so lucky" to have her in his life. They did have a small tiff the night before they parted ways ... Rachael got upset when she felt she disappointed the food influencer with her choice of restaurant.

Ultimately, it seems Matt felt there were some overall accountability and compatibility issues. She explains ... "He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife."

The Togeth3r creative director also thinks Matt -- who has previously spoken about his commitment issues -- came to the realization he had no clue if he would ever feel comfortable proposing to her. Red flags were waving for her at that point and she apparently put her foot down, telling him they "shouldn't be together" if he can't make up his mind after four years together.

Rachael confirmed to TMZ ahead of the podcast drop that infidelity was not in the equation.