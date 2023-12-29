Chris Harrison Slams 'Toxic' 'The Bachelor' 2 Years After Racism Scandal

Chris Harrison is saying good riddance to 'The Bachelor' ... blasting the show as 'toxic' 2 years after being booted from his hosting duties over a racism scandal.

He says the backlash he endured after defending ex-'Bachelor' contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending a plantation-themed party while in college was tumultuous ... praying his worst enemy doesn't go through the same experience.

Speaking on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast, Chris says he initially thought the situation was something he could've figured out with show execs ... but things escalated to the point he knew he had to remove himself from the situation.

It was a bittersweet moment for Chris ... he wasn't ready to leave the show he'd been hosting since 2002 ... but he was ultimately proud of his decision to walk away.

He adds there's no hard feelings because the show was a blessing ... changing his life financially.