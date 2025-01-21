Rachel Lindsay Calls Bryan Abasolo Divorce Settlement 'a Fresh Start'

Play video content TMZ.com

Rachel Lindsay is feeling lighter than air in 2025 ... especially after settling her divorce from ex-husband Bryan Abasolo.

We caught up with the former 'Bachelorette' star outside LAX on Tuesday, where she shared how she's doing after wrapping up a major part of her divorce from her former hubby.

As Rachel tells us ... she's feeling "great" after agreeing to the settlement, which saw her walking away with their North Hollywood home, a Porsche Macan, artwork and other assets.

Yet, it's the end of the back-and-forth between herself and Bryan that seems to make her the most happy ... calling the recent resolution "a fresh start."

Rachel isn't the only Bachelor Nation vet to be mourning a relationship, however ... former 'Bachelor' lead Matt James recently announced his split from longtime girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.

While RL didn't have much to say about Matt and Rachael's surprise split, she did note that she thought the couple was going to be endgame ... just like the rest of Bachelor Nation.

Not much is known about the pair's split, but plenty of gossip is swirling about ... though, when we caught them back in 2021 they were still two peas in a pod.