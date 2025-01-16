'The Bachelor' Stars Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Split After 4 Years

Another 'Bachelor' romance has run out of roses -- Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have officially split after four years together.

Matt broke the news on IG Thursday morning, posting a throwback pic from the moment they first met -- along with a heartfelt message asking God to help them mend their broken hearts.

Matt asked for "peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding" ... and leaned on his faith further, asking God to remind both him and Rachael that their joy comes from above.

Matt had the comments turned off on that post, but fans swarmed his previous one -- just 12 hours earlier -- of him and Rachael munching on pizza in London, dropping messages of pure shock and heartbreak.

A lot clearly went down in those 12 hours, and fans had questions -- especially since back in October, Matt was out there teasing an engagement was on the horizon.

Their relationship’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. After Matt picked Rachael, they split when some old racially insensitive posts of hers came to light. But, not too long after, they patched things up.

