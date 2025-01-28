Rachael Kirkconnell Confirms Infidelity Didn't Cause Matt James Split

Play video content @LionsShareNews / Backgrid

Rachael Kirkconnell is shedding some light on her shocking split from "Bachelor" boyfriend Matt James ... clarifying whether cheating played a role in their recent breakup.

Photogs caught up with the reality TV star at LAX on Monday, where she teased that the truth behind the breakup would surface in time ... and explained she was simply "protecting her peace" right now.

When pressed for more details, especially regarding the cheating speculation circulating online, Rachael made it clear infidelity was NOT to blame for the surprising schism.

However, something clearly happened between the pair, as RK told photogs there was no way she and Matt would reconcile anytime in the future.

To further emphasize her point, she added ... "Definitely not. Yeah, we're out. We're done."

Despite her cryptic message, Rachael stayed tight-lipped about the specifics behind hers and Matt's breakup ... and noted she'll only speak about it when she's ready -- which was clearly not checking in at the airport, but she does have an appearance on "Call Her Daddy" tonight.

Rachael's new statement comes nearly 2 weeks after Matt shocked those in Bachelor Nation with word of his and RK's breakup. In a poignant post on Instagram, Matt asked God to help them "mend our broken hearts" before sharing they had decided to end their relationship of 4 years.

Since Rachael and Matt had appeared happier than ever in a post from hours before, fans began clamoring for answers about what went down.