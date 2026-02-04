Chris Harrison Returning With 'Traditional Marriage' Dating Show After 'Bachelor' Exit

Former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison is back with another dating series, and he wants all you singles to apply ... as long as you fit his very specific mold.

Harrison shared a casting call on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "It’s time to help people find love again." But not just anybody!

The description reads, "A prominent streaming service is casting single men and women (21+) who want a traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values."

It continues ... "We're looking for singles who believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together -- and who are dating with real intention."

The wording is just vague enough to raise eyebrows. One commenter wrote, "I'm sorry this is giving MAGA."

Another asked, "Traditional how? Location, era or vibe?? Is this a '1950's traditional' or a 'mutual respect and partnership' traditional?"

"'Clear roles' -- what the heck does that mean?," wrote another. "I want a partnership with someone who carries mine when I need it, and leans on me when he needs it. We work together to make our life amazing..."

It does sound like code for something, but we may have to wait until it streams to know for sure.

Chris tells TMZ... “I will be coming back to TV to do what means the most to me: helping people find love. I want to do a show that is actually about finding that true love. I think that’s been lost, and I think we all want it back. Will there be drama along the way? Absolutely, but in the end it will always be about love.

He continued... "The response to our casting announcement has been incredible. People are talking, discussing, debating love and relationships; that’s what great reality TV is about. As for what the show is all about … I’ll turn to one of my favorite lines here: you’ll find out, after the break."

Sources say the show has already been picked up by a major streaming service.

As you know ... Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after a racism scandal in 2021. The controversy that preceded his exit stemmed from comments some felt were dismissive and excusing of alleged racist behavior from contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.