Man Arrested at Sundance Party After Racist Assault of Congressman Maxwell Frost

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted during a private CAA party at the Sundance Film Festival, and the alleged attacker has been arrested.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Park City Police responded to High West Saloon just after midnight Saturday following a report of an assault at the invite-only event. Police say Christian Young unlawfully entered the party after being turned away earlier for not having an invitation.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026 @RepMaxwellFrost

Once inside, Young allegedly assaulted Rep. Frost and a female guest. Authorities say Young crashed the party by sneaking in through an alternate entrance while CAA was hosting its annual Sundance kickoff for filmmakers, agents, and industry executives.

The incident allegedly began in a restroom, where Young allegedly caused a disturbance and made racially charged statements, including expressing pride in being "white." He then exited the restroom and allegedly punched Frost. Venue security detained Young until police arrived.

Young was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated battery and two counts of simple assault, with each charge subject to a sentencing enhancement.

Hours later, Frost confirmed on X that he was the victim, writing that the man told him President Donald Trump was going to deport him before punching him. Frost added the suspect was heard screaming racist remarks as he ran off.