Barron Trump Saves Woman Getting Brutally Beaten By Ex-Boyfriend

It's Barron Trump to the rescue!

That's right ... President Trump's son saved a woman who was getting savagely beaten by her ex-boyfriend in London, England.

Here's the scoop ... Barron received a FaceTime call from the woman, whose ex, Matvei Rumiantsev, was using her as a punching bag during the attack last January, according to the victim, who testified in court Wednesday. The victim said Rumiantsev became jealous of her friendship with Barron -- triggering the assault.

Barron's call to emergency service was played in the courtroom and you can hear him talking to a dispatcher without identifying himself.

Barron tells the dispatcher, "I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up." Barron then provided her address and cops responded to the scene.

The victim told police she was friends with Barron, and one officer can be heard in body cam footage saying that the emergency caller is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.

The officers then phoned Barron to confirm ... and he explained that he received a call from his friend, whom he first met on social media. He said his friend was crying and "getting really badly beat up" for 10 to 15 seconds.

Barron said he contacted the police because he felt it "was the best thing I could do." He noted that he wasn't going to call his friend back and threaten the man assaulting her, believing it would have made the situation worse.