President Trump Jokes About Barron's Height At Florida Gators White House Visit

Play video content

President Donald Trump was dishing compliments left and right during the Florida Gators' national championship celebration ... making note of their good looks, hair and how some guys are taller than his son, Barron!!

No. 47 opened the doors of the White House to celebrate the top dogs in NCAA men's basketball on Thursday ... and he issued a few jokes as he recognized their journey to the school's third title in the program's history.

At one point in the meeting, Trump shifted from their skills to their appearance ... admitting they're all "good looking guys."

"And they're definitely tall," he added before bringing his 19-year-old into the conversation. "You know, I have a son who's 6-foot-9."

"He always says, 'Dad, I'm not that tall compared to some of these guys ... and now, I understand what he's talking about."

Those in attendance giggled at the friendly jab ... and The Donald eventually finished up his congratulatory speech -- later recognizing hooper Thomas Haugh's solid head of hair.

Head coach Todd Golden also took the podium ... thanking Trump for his hospitality and gifting him a custom Gators jersey.