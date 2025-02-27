Barron Trump Driven to NYU Campus in Fleet of Secret Service SUVs, on Video

Play video content MEGA

President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump is a diligent student, making sure to get to college classes on time every day ... with a little help from a fleet of 5 giant Secret Service SUVs.

TMZ has video showing the First Son outside Trump Tower this morning, with the oversized vehicles blocking Midtown Manhattan traffic, horns blaring in the background. Barron, clad in a collar and sweater and carrying a backpack, gets into one of these beasts, and with emergency lights rolling, the fleet rolls past some NYPD staff, and it's off to school they go.

As you know, the First Son is attending his freshman year at New York University, studying business administration. He's been staying with his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, in NYC, about 3 miles from NYU campus.

We've seen Barron going to class before, subtly trailed by a very obvious agent dressed in civilian clothes. But, BT's not really a big man on campus -- even though he's 6'9" -- we're told he's been using video games to relate to his classmates, according to other students, because BT doesn't spend much time around school.

A Secret Service source tells TMZ ... agents are assigned to him around the clock, every day, all year long. So it makes sense he's got a mini-motorcade taking him back and forth.