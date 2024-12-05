Barron Trump Keeping Low Profile at NYU, Playing Video Games With Students

Barron Trump isn't soaking up the spotlight while attending New York University, and he's using video games to socialize with his peers ... this according to current students.

TMZ spoke with several students at the prestigious Manhattan university, who tell us Barron spends little time on campus ... quickly moving in and out of buildings while surrounded by Secret Service agents and transported in an SUV.

Basically, playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing.

In fact, a student tells us Barron typically hangs out in the back of his economics class surrounded by Secret Service. As another student describes Barron's campus presence ... "He hardly exists."

A Secret Service source tells TMZ ... agents are assigned to him around the clock, every day, all year long. Given his unique situation, NYU students presume it can be difficult for BT to live the typical life of a college freshman. So, although he might not be the life of the party, the consensus is he's "chill" and friendly when he does cross paths with others.

But, there is one way Barron seems to be relating to other students -- video games.

We're told Barron is a gamer, and he has been asking NYU students for their Discord usernames and gamertags to play together online. Discord is a well-known chat app designed for online gamers.

We hear one game he likes to play in particular is FIFA, the popular soccer video game.

Barron's interest in gaming makes sense ... you'll recall, when Donald Trump was on the campaign trail he sat down with Adin Ross, and DT told the live streamer Barron is a big fan.