President Trump Shares Racist Video of Michelle, Barack Obama as Apes

It's no secret President Donald Trump and the Obamas don't get along ... but DT has now taken their bad vibes to a whole new level, posting a short video of Barack and Michelle depicted as apes.

Trump uploaded the shocking clip on his Truth Social platform Thursday night -- and it begins with a voice speaking about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. As you know, Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 race, but Trump has always maintained the election was stolen from him.

Then the video cuts a brief scene showing Barack and Michelle's heads superimposed on apes dancing in a jungle as The Tokens 1961 classic, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," plays in the background.

Karoline Leavitt addressed the clip in a statement to TMZ ... "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

Still, DT is getting ripped apart on social media for being racist, and California Governor Gavin Newsom is also getting in a few licks, calling the video "disgusting" and urging all Republicans to condemn it.