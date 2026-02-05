Donald Trump Says He Needed to Win 2024 Election for His Own Ego

Had to Preserve, Protect and Defend ... My Own Ego!!!

Donald Trump confirms the presidency comes with its perks ... including a massive ego boost ... which he says he desperately needed after Democrats "rigged" the 2020 election.

The President of the United States spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning ... and, he repeated his oft-mentioned claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Watch the video for his take on what winning means to his self-regard ... and how that's going now after "beating these lunatics."

You may recall POTUS' insistence he won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election -- the election he won to become the nation's 45th president. While he did win the Electoral College, official and certified election results show Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

Catch the full clip above ... Trump brags about his domination of both the popular vote and the Electoral College over former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

DJT spoke about numerous topics at Thursday's event ... telling the audience he believes he's punched his ticket to heaven, and referring to Republican Congressman from Kentucky Thomas Massie as a "moron."