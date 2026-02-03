Donald Trump Willing to Dedicate Federal Resources to Hunt for Nancy Guthrie

If Savannah's Mom Needs More Help, I'm Willing to Provide

President Donald Trump says he's willing to put even more federal resources forward in order to help Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... and, he says he even plans to call Savannah later in the day.

POTUS answered several questions from reporters Tuesday ... including one about whether he'd consider putting forth more federal help -- the FBI's currently assisting in the investigation -- to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

The prez says he's fully briefed on the situation in Tucson ... and he's also got a solid relationship with Savannah ... who he plans to call later on today to check in.

DJT says he would absolutely consider sending more federal help ... and he calls Nancy's disappearance bizarre.

As you know ... NG was last seen at her Arizona home Saturday. Cops showed up to her house Sunday after she was reported missing ... and immediately observed some concerning signs. New footage shows a trail of blood outside Nancy's home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke at a press conference Tuesday ... where he said his department is working a ton of leads, but they have no new information. Special Agent Jon Edwards of the FBI was also at the press conference to confirm the feds are on the case.

Around the same time as the press conference, we received an alleged ransom note with a specific dollar figure and key details, which we have passed on to authorities.

