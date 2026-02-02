'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mom May Have Been Abducted, Cops Say

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Might Have Been Abducted, Investigators Say

By TMZ Staff
Another bombshell in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... authorities now believe she may have been taken by force from her Arizona home.

A rep for the Pima County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Guthrie may have been abducted, calling it "one avenue we're looking into."

They declined to say whether blood was found inside the home, if the home was in disarray, and whether it looked like a struggle occurred, or if there was forced entry.

nancy guthrie missing poster

As we reported ... 84-year-old Nancy was reported missing Sunday afternoon, and was last seen Saturday night at her Tucson house. Authorities previously announced homicide detectives were investigating the case.

In a statement Sunday, Savannah said ... "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

