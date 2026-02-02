'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mom May Have Been Abducted, Cops Say

Another bombshell in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... authorities now believe she may have been taken by force from her Arizona home.

A rep for the Pima County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Guthrie may have been abducted, calling it "one avenue we're looking into."

They declined to say whether blood was found inside the home, if the home was in disarray, and whether it looked like a struggle occurred, or if there was forced entry.

As we reported ... 84-year-old Nancy was reported missing Sunday afternoon, and was last seen Saturday night at her Tucson house. Authorities previously announced homicide detectives were investigating the case.