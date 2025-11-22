Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Offers S**t Eating Grin In New Mug Shot

Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper Wanda Barzee never met a camera she didn't like ... and it looks like she loves being a famous criminal ... for proof, look no further than her latest mug shot.

TMZ obtained Wanda's updated photo for Utah's Sex Offender Registry ... and she's cheesing like it's a freaking Christmas card.

Wanda's grinning from ear to ear, showing off her yellow-stained chompers. She stares into the lens with her wild eyes and messy white hair ... and you see the moles on her face and neck.

Seems an arrest earlier this year hasn't wiped the smile off Wanda's face ... and she's known for smiling in mug shots.

TMZ broke the story, Wanda got busted back in May in Utah after allegedly getting near some kids at a couple public parks in Salt Lake City, a big no-no for the registered sex offender.

After the arrest, Wanda's kidnapping victim, Elizabeth Smart, ripped Wanda for the arrest and voiced concerns.

Play video content Instagram / @elizabethsmartfoundation

Elizabeth was just 14 years old when Wanda and Brian David Mitchell kidnapped her.

Wanda pled guilty to helping abduct Elizabeth, who told cops Wanda stood idly by as Michell repeatedly raped her. Elizabeth was their captive for about nine months.

Wanda was released from Utah state prison in September 2018 after serving 15 years behind bars.