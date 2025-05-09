Elizabeth Smart Rips Kidnapper Wanda Barzee for Parole Violation Arrest

Play video content Instagram / @elizabethsmartfoundation

Elizabeth Smart is breaking her silence following the latest legal issue with one of her kidnappers, Wanda Barzee ... ripping her for allegedly getting near some kids.

Elizabeth, who was just 14 years old when she was kidnapped, voiced concerns about Barzee's alleged parole violation.

As we reported ... police in Utah say Barzee was arrested last week after detectives say she allegedly visited at least two public parks in Salt Lake City, a big no-no for the registered sex offender.

Elizabeth claims Barzee justified her reason for allegedly going to the public parks by being "commanded by the Lord" ... which Smart says was the same justification Wanda used when she helped kidnap Elizabeth.

As you know ... Barzee pled guilty to helping kidnap Elizabeth in 2002, and Smart says Wanda stood idly by as her other abductor, Brian David Mitchell, repeatedly raped her. Smart was held for about nine months.

Barzee was released from Utah state prison in September 2018 after 15 years behind bars ... while Mitchell is serving a life sentence in Arizona.