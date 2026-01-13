CBP Agents Violently Drag Men Into Custody at Minneapolis Gas Station, on Video

Play video content Status Coup News/Jon Farina via Storyful

The federal presence of ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents in Minnesota is intensifying as new video shows agents smashing a man's car window before abducting him from a Minneapolis gas station ... moments before a second man is violently arrested.

"We're trying to get status. Got a Honduran here. We're trying to get status" ... that's the explanation an agent gives as to why approximately a dozen officers are surrounding a Jeep Cherokee in a Speedway.

Watch the video ... they do not "get status." Before they can obtain any information from the man -- who refused to open his car door for the gang of masked men sent to intimidate him -- an agent breaks his window and begins dragging him out of his vehicle.

As an agitated crowd gathers to record the incident, officers command them to maintain a safe distance from the violence taking place.

Later, another man is also slammed to the ground and carried away. The man screams, "I'm not resisting!"

He then calls out ... "I'm going to Victor 3 -- that's what they said, Victor 3!" so his girlfriend, who was standing behind him, knows where to find him.

This latest skirmish comes after the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed in her car by an ICE agent January 7.