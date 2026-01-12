GoFundMe Benefiting ICE Agent Jonathan Ross Receives Over $475K in Donations

A GoFundMe campaign benefiting Jonathan Ross -- the ICE agent who allegedly shot Renee Nicole Good to death last week in Minneapolis -- reached over $475,000 in donations as of the Monday after Good's death.

The campaign's organizer is a Michigan man named Clyde Emmons, according to the web page. He wrote he'd set up the GoFundMe, which has a goal of $550,000, "after seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist" -- referring to Good -- getting her own GoFundMe campaign.

Emmons wrote Ross' actions were "1000 percent justified" and said funds from the campaign were going to help the ICE agent.

The campaign's biggest donor was billionaire businessman Bill Ackman, who donated a whopping $10,000 to the campaign. He justified his donation in a post on X, writing he wanted to donate the same amount to Good's campaign ... which was closed after it received more than $1.5 million in donations.

Ackman wrote he's a "big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty," and described the whole situation as a tragedy.

It's unclear if Ross will be able to accept the donations ... federal government employees can't receive any supplementations to their salaries as compensation for their services, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

However, government employees can solicit and accept gifts from people when it's clear the gift is motivated by a familial or personal relationship ... but not a federal position.

FYI ... Ross shot Good in traffic on a residential street in Minneapolis last week, on January 7. Good attempted to drive away from the scene as ICE officers ordered her out of her Honda Pilot. Ross, standing at the front of her vehicle, fired three shots at Good, fatally striking her in the head. The intentions of Good and of Ross at the scene are both in dispute.