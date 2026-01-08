Who Was Renee Nicole Good? What to Know About the ICE Shooting Victim

Renee Nicole Good's name entered the news for all the wrong reasons in January 2026, when she was shot by an ICE agent in a controversial encounter on a Minneapolis street.

We're going to take a look into the personal life of the shooting victim, and see what happened in the aftermath of the violent incident.

Renee Was Originally From Colorado

Good was originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and she studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she earned a degree in English in 2020.

She received the institution's 2020 College Poetry Prize for her work as a poet, and had her work published in various publications, according to a post on the University's Facebook page.

Good eventually moved with her family to Kansas City, Missouri, and she lived in the city's Waldo neighborhood for two years, KMBC-TV reports.

A former neighbor told KMBC Good and her family moved to Canada following the second election of President Donald Trump in 2024, and they subsequently moved to Minneapolis.

She Was Married Multiple Times and Had Several Children

Good was married at least three times reportedly had two children, who were ages 15 and 12 at the time of her death, from her first marriage, according to the Associated Press.

She hosted a podcast with husband Tim Macklin around the time of her graduation from Old Dominion University.

Macklin and Good had a 6-year-old son ... Macklin died at 36 in 2023, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Good was reportedly married to a woman, who was at the scene at the time of Good's death.

Renee Was Shot in Her SUV on the Street

Good was driving her Honda Pilot on a residential street in southern Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, when ICE agents -- who'd recently begun operating in the city en masse -- got out of a pickup truck in traffic and approached her SUV and ordered her out of her vehicle.

Good backed up the vehicle and moved forward slightly when an ICE agent fired several rounds into her car at close range, including one shot through the windshield.

Good was struck in the head, and the vehicle plowed into a parked vehicle down the street.

She was struck in the head by at least one bullet and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was publicly identified later that afternoon.

Renee's Death Has Provoked National Controversy

The shooting was widely denounced across the country ... local officials strongly condemned the actions of the ICE agent who shot Good. Vigils for Good have been held all over the United States.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for ICE to leave the city in the aftermath of the shooting, and said the city's government would do everything they could "to ensure justice," according to KMSP-TV.

The Trump Administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, claim the officer was acting in self-defense.