Who Is Brian Walshe? What to Know About the Accused Murderer

How Brian Walshe Ended Up Being Charged With His Wife's Murder

Brian Walshe was convicted in 2021 of selling forged Andy Warhol paintings in 2016. His legal troubles only became more intense after he was charged with killing his wife Ana Walshe and dismembering and disposing of her body in 2023.

Here's a look at the accused killer's background.

Brian Has Three Children With Ana

Brian reportedly met Ana while she was working as a reservations manager at The Wheatleigh, a hotel in Lenox, Massachusetts, according to Boston 25 News.

A close friend of Ana's told Boston 25 Ana found "love at first sight" when she met her future husband.

Brian and Ana married in 2016, and they started a family with the birth of their eldest son the following year. The pair went on to welcome two more sons. The children were placed in state custody in 2023, according to Boston's WBZ-TV.

He Was Convicted of Selling Forged Artwork

Brian's pled guilty to selling several fake art pieces in 2021, reports NBC News for the sale of two forged paintings by Andy Warhol, which he'd advertised on eBay in 2016.

Brian had gotten his hands on a pair of authentic Warhols by offering to sell them for a college classmate ... he never gave them back, andhe sold them to a gallery himself in 2011.

He eventually pled guilty to a single count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud and unlawful monetary transaction, and he was sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2023 for the sale of the forgeries.

Prosecutors Point Out Alleged Troubling Internet Searches

Ana was last seen alive on New Year's Day in 2023 ... her boss reported her as missing a few days later, according to People.

Authorities later alleged Brian killed her because he believed she was having an affair ... he was accused of he chopping up his wife's body.

Officials allege he had financial motivation for the murder, as the sole beneficiary of her $2.7 million life insurance policy, reports NBC News.

Brian reportedly entered troubling internet searches after the alleged murder about the best ways to dismember and dispose of a body on Jan. 1 and 2 ... including “hacksaw best tool to dismember” and “what happens when you put body parts in ammonia." Prosecutors say he went to a Home Depot wearing gloves and a surgical mask, where he bought a Tyvek suit, buckets, a hatchet, goggles and baking soda, according to the NBC News report.

Ana's remains have not been found.

He Admitted Dismembering Body

Brian was formally charged with his wife's murder, as well as misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body, in January 2023.

While he initially pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, he ended up changing his mind and pled guilty to the lesser charges, although he stood his ground on the murder charge.

People reports Walshe admitted dismembering Ana's body and getting rid of her remains in dumpsters -- the dumpster contents were reportedly later incinerated.

Brian's trial began on December 1, 2025. His lawyers said Ana had experienced a "sudden unexplained death," after which he made the incriminating internet searches, according to the New York Post.