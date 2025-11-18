Who Is Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Mark? What To Know About The Disgraced Financier's Sibling

How Mark Epstein Dealt With The Aftermath Of His Brother's Death

Jeffrey Epstein's younger and only brother Mark never reached the level of notoriety as Jeffrey in his life ... but he still ended up going through some interesting times -- and his opinions about Jeffrey's death have brought him plenty of attention.

We're going to take a look into the background of the late financier and convicted sex offender's brother and see what he's had to say about the implications of Jeffrey's activities on the state of American politics.

Mark Moved From The Art World To Real Estate

Mark, 71, was raised with Jeffrey in Sea Gate, Brooklyn. He got his start in the art world when he attended Cooper Union, a private university, according to the Daily Beast.

He was named the chairman of the Cooper Union Board of Trustees in 2009. He held the position until 2015, when he stepped down following a controversy when the school started charging tuition at the formerly free institution.

Mark reportedly tried his hand at various ventures, including starting a modeling agency and running a silk-screening business.

He apparently entered the real estate world later in his career, and his real estate company, Ossa Properties, at one time managed about 500 renter-occupied apartments in New York City.

He Was Left Out of His Brother's Will

Mark and Jeffrey's relationship came under scrutiny in July 2019, when Mark offered up his Florida condo after his brother was arrested on sex trafficking charges, according to Business Insider.

Jeffrey killed himself in jail the following month. He had set up a will just two days prior to his death and detailed an estate worth more than $577 million -- all of which ended up going to a trust excluding his brother.

If there were no will, Mark would have been the recipient of all of his late sibling's wealth.

Mark's been vocal about his belief that Jeffrey didn't commit suicide in his jail cell, and he's alleged the Department of Justice engaged in a cover-up of the whole situation, according to The Wrap.

Mark's Made Big Claims About The Epstein Files

Mark says his brother's death has ruffled feathers in Washington, claiming in an interview with NewsNation in November 2025 that the Epstein Files have been edited to protect members of the Republican Party from scrutiny. He alleged the House of Representatives would only be interested in releasing the files after a thorough "scrubbing" of the files.

Mark alleged his late brother "definitely had dirt" on President Donald Trump, whose connection to Jeffrey has been widely scrutinized for more than a decade.