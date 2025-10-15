Who Is Amanda Kohberger? What to Know About the Serial Killer's Sister

Bryan Kohberger's senseless murder of four college students in Idaho back in 2022 shocked the country. His sister Amanda nearly played a role in what would have been her brother's trial -- which was nixed after he took a plea deal and admitted to his crimes.

We're going to take a look into the background of the murderer's sibling and see how she nearly became involved with his case.

Amanda Appeared in a Low-Budget Thriller Movie in 2011

Amanda apparently pursued a career as an actress back in the day, and she appeared in a low-budget thriller feature, "Two Days Back," which was released in 2011.

The movie plot is about a character who joins several environmentalist students on a trip to investigate illegal logging before stumbling onto a cabin with connections to her past. The flick didn't ever appear to drum up much attention, and it holds a 3.9/10 rating on IMDb.

Amanda appeared to give up acting following the release of "Two Days Back," and she eventually began working as a school counselor, according to CBS News.

The Family Said They'd 'Love and Support' Bryan After His Arrest

In 2023, a statement was issued on behalf of the entire Kohberger family following Bryan's arrest.

FYI ... the now-convicted murderer was arrested at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022 on suspicion of killing the four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

A statement was subsequently released by Jason A. LaBar, who previously served as Bryan's counsel, and Kohberger's family -- including Amanda -- pledged to "love and support" him throughout the trial.

The Kohbergers also expressed their sympathies to the families of the murdered students and said they would "let the legal process unfold."

Amanda Was the Only Family Member on the Witness List

Although Amanda didn't have much involvement with Bryan's case, there was a chance she could have -- because she was included on the prosecutor's witness list.

The convicted murderer's sister would have been called to testify about her brother, but he ended up copping a plea deal, which got him out of a formal trial ... in exchange for pleading guilty and being sentenced to four consecutive terms of life in prison without parole.