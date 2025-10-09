Who Is Tim Westwood? What to Know About the Embattled DJ

How Tim Westwood Ended Up Charged in the UK

Tim Westwood is well-known throughout the United Kingdom for his pioneering focus on hip-hop ... and for some pretty distressing allegations.

The British DJ's been hit with several criminal charges of sexual misconduct, which range over a period of several decades.

We're going to examine the professional background of the radio figure and see how his career came to a halt.

Westwood Made a Name for Himself in the Hip-Hop World

Westwood started off his career by hosting hip-hop-related events at nightclubs in the United Kingdom, and he eventually moved into broadcasting, working at various pirate radio stations, according to The Guardian.

He eventually joined BBC Radio 1 and became well-known for his program, which was focused on rap and hip-hop. He eventually moved to digital station 1Xtra in 2007, and he left the BBC in 2013.

Westwood was the victim of a drive-by shooting in 1999, and he claimed the incident was perpetrated by gang members attempting to both extort money from him and keep him from playing hip-hop in the area where the shooting took place.

He also had a brief career in television, hosting the UK version of "Pimp My Ride," which ran for three seasons.

His Alleged Actions Came Under Scrutiny in 2020

Claims about Westwood's alleged misconduct began to circulate as early as 2020 ... he denied the allegations at the time, according to HuffPost.

The claims about his alleged behavior came to light again in 2022, when The Guardian and the BBC launched a joint investigation, which became the subject of a documentary titled "Tim Westwood: Abuse Of Power."

Several of the women who accused the DJ of misconduct were reportedly in their late teens or early 20s when his alleged offenses occurred.

A spokesperson for Westwood denied all of the claims against him and described the allegations as entirely false.

Westwood Was Hit With Serious Charges in 2025

Westwood was hit with a total of 15 criminal charges by the UK's Metropolitan Police in October 2025, according to Deadline.

The DJ is facing four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and nine counts of indecent assault. The charges span several decades, ranging from 1983 to 2016.

Westwood's currently scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 10 in order to face the charges.