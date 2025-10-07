Ace Frehley Cancels Performances Due to 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

Ace Frehley won't be rocking out on stage anytime soon ... because he's just cleared his touring schedule for the rest of the year.

The former Kiss guitarist shared a message on his social media accounts citing "ongoing medical issues" as the reason for the cancellations.

The performer currently only has one show scheduled on his official website, as he's set to play in Highland, California, in February 2026.

Ace has had a bit of a rough run lately ... as he was hospitalized back in September after suffering a "minor fall" in his studio.

The rock star shared a message on his Instagram account at the time and claimed, while he was feeling fine after the incident, his doctor advised him to stay off the road while he recovered.

He ended up having to cancel a show at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, in order to focus on his health.

