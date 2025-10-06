Rush's Surviving Members Announce Reunion Tour With a New Drummer

Rush's surviving members are heading back into the limelight -- because they just announced a reunion tour!

The group -- consisting of bassist-singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson -- is set to hit the road in the summer of 2026 on what's being labeled as the "Fifty Something" tour, according to Variety.

The pair's going to be joined by drummer Anika Nilles, who will in for Neil Peart, who died back in 2020 from glioblastoma.

The news broke in an interview with Lee and Lifeson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland Sunday night, and the bassist said choosing to tour again was a “very difficult decision” given Peart's absence.

Lee and Lifeson reportedly began privately jamming on their old songs following their longtime friend's death, which helped them work through his absence.

The late drummer's family has given the band their blessing to hit the stage again, and the group's planning to pay tribute to Peart multiple times at each show.

In addition to Nilles -- who formerly toured with Jeff Beck -- the group is going to hire a keyboard player to join them on the road ... and Lee quipped Lifeson would have more room to dance with all the extra support.