How Stephen Curry Defended His Wife Ayesha From Killer Mike's Comments

It's no secret Stephen Curry's a beast on the court ... although Killer Mike apparently learned the hard way the NBA star's just as deadly in a comments section!

The pro basketball player recently defended his wife, Ayesha, from a comment shared by the rapper in September 2025 -- and it didn't exactly seem like the Golden State Warriors player was too happy about the performer's words.

Here's a look at what led up to Mike making his comment ... and what Steph thought of the statement.

Steph and Ayesha Have Been Together for Several Years

Before we get to the comments, let's cover some ground about Stephen and Ayesha -- who first met when they were just teenagers, according to People.

The pair eventually reconnected in 2008, and they dated for two years before the NBA star popped the big question.

Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot in North Carolina in 2011, and they started a family with the birth of their first daughter, Riley, the following year.

The athlete and the influencer welcomed a second daughter named Ryan in 2015, and she gave birth to sons Canon and Caius in 2018 and 2024, respectively.

Mike Took His Apparent Dig at Ayesha With an Instagram Comment

The conflict between Killer Mike and Stephen stemmed from a comment Mike left on a video shared by rapper Bookie Woodz on Instagram in September 2025, according to Us Weekly.

Mike claimed Ayesha had been "struggling with trying not to cheat on her husband," then compared her to GloRilla.

Mike apparently found the clip funny, and began his now-deleted message by writing "My n**** Said She Wanna Go Be Glo!!!" in a reference to Ayesha.

The rapper then appeared to show a bit of sympathy for Stephen, and wrote the athlete "doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him."

Stephen Told Mike to 'Stay in Your Lane' in a Response

Mike's comment didn't exactly sit well with Stephen, who shared a comment of his own -- which has since been deleted -- in response to the rapper's views about his wife.

The NBA star claimed he was fine "stating and letting these other clowns have their moment" after writing "naaaaa not you Mike."

The Golden State Warrior wrote he thought the rapper was "better than that" and told the performer to "stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is."