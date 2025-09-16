Who Is Marcus Jordan's Ex-Girlfriend Larsa Pippen?

How Larsa Pippen Started Over After Ending An On-Off Relationship

Marcus Jordan's had tons of fun times over the past few years ... and it wouldn't be unfair to think he shared a lot of them with his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

Jordan and his ex-partner, who was formerly married to NBA royalty, maintained an on-again-off-again relationship for several years before they split up for good -- and she moved on with another athlete.

Here's a look at how Larsa built a public profile for herself through various projects ... and relationships.

Larsa's a Reality Television Mainstay

Larsa made a name for herself on "The Real Housewives of Miami," debuting on the Bravo program in 2011.

Although she was absent for the show's second and third seasons, she rejoined its cast at the start of its fourth season, and she's remained with the program ever since.

Larsa's embarked on several other ventures in addition to her work in reality television ... she founded a jewelry brand called Larsa Marie, and became an investor in OLUJO Tequila, which launched in June 2025.

She's also established a reputation for being pretty open with her fanbase ... because she's maintained an OnlyFans account for several years.

She Started a Family With Scottie Pippen

Larsa's love life has been the subject of intense attention from her fans, especially after she tied the knot with Scottie Pippen back in 1997, when she was only 23 years old.

The couple welcomed several children over the course of their marriage, namely their three sons Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin, and their only daughter, Sophia.

Larsa and Scottie's relationship wasn't always smooth, and they began divorce proceedings in 2016, although they eventually changed their minds and stayed together.

However, they eventually ended their marriage in 2021, and their relationship concluded on amicable terms.

Larsa Dated the Son of an NBA Legend

Larsa didn't stray too far from the NBA after her split with Scottie, because she ended up dating Marcus -- whose father, Michael, actually played with her ex-husband!

The reality television figure and the athlete's son were first linked in September 2022, when they were spotted at a restaurant in Miami on what appeared to be a double date.

The pair was spotted together on several occasions after that, before they made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023.

Larsa and Marcus remained together for just over a year before they went their separate ways in February 2024, and although they briefly reconciled, she eventually moved on with another figure from the basketball world.

She Eventually Started Dating Jeff Coby

So, it kind of looks like Larsa's got a bit of a type ... because she started dating former pro basketball player Jeff Coby in 2025!

In case the name's unfamiliar, Jeff played ball for Columbia University, spent a little bit of time in the G League, and played for various international teams.

Although they kept things low-key at first, Larsa and Jeff eventually let everyone know about their romance when he accompanied her to the premiere of "The Accountant 2" in April 2025, according to People.