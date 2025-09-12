Who Is Liam Hemsworth's Fiancee Gabriella Brooks?

How Gabriella Brooks Became Engaged To An Actor

Liam Hemsworth's played plenty of roles throughout his life, although it looks like he's going to be taking on the role of a husband pretty soon -- because he's engaged to Gabriella Brooks!

The model shared the news about the update in her relationship with the actor by sharing a post on her Instagram account in September 2025 ... and she made sure to show off her ring, too!

Here's a look into the fashion industry figure's professional and personal lives ... as well as a bit of info about her first relationship with a star.

Gabriella's A Model And Influencer

Brooks is originally from Australia, and she claimed she began her modeling career at the age of 14 in an interview with It's Now Cool.

She's appeared in campaigns for several high-profile brands, including Calvin Klein and Valentino, over the course of her career.

Brooks has also embarked on a career as an influencer, and she's shared promotional posts for various companies, including Tommy Hilfiger and Balenciaga.

The model also spent a bit of time at the University of Sydney, where she studied ancient history and archeology, although she eventually dropped out in order to pursue her modeling career, according to Harper's Bazaar Australia.

She Was Formerly In A Relationship With Matty Healy

So, it turns out Liam's actually not the first high-profile romance Gabriella's had ... because she used to date The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy!

The model and the performer were initially linked back in 2015, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

Healy and Brooks remained together until 2019, when they decided to go their separate ways.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning 2019 was pretty significant for Hemsworth, too, because he separated and filed for divorce from his now ex-wife Miley Cyrus the same year.

Gabriella's Been With Liam Since 2019

Brooks and Hemsworth were first connected in 2019, when the actor was pictured while introducing her to his parents during a day out in Byron Bay, Australia, according to People.

The two quarantined together during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2020.

Brooks and Hemsworth made their first official appearance as a couple during a charity dinner in 2021, and the actor showed up in several of his partner's Instagram posts over the following years.