Who Is Derrick Henry's Girlfriend Adrianna Rivas?

How Adrianna Rivas Stuck It Out With An NFL Star For Over A Decade

Derrick Henry's had a pretty high-profile career on the gridiron throughout his time in the NFL ... and he's been supported by his longtime girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, the whole time!

The professional football player and his partner have been together since he started in the big leagues, and she's one of his biggest fans.

Here's a look at how the athlete and his girlfriend have stuck it out together for nearly a decade, and how they started a family along the way.

Adrianna Was First Linked to Derrick in 2016

Adrianna was born in Texas and raised in the city of Odessa. She stayed in her home state for college and earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Texas, Austin, in 2016.

Her relationship with Derrick kicked off in 2016, going Instagram official the following year, when she shared a now-deleted post featuring the NFL star.

Adrianna shared plenty of posts featuring the NFL star on her account and Story while she was active on the platform.

She Started a Family With Derrick in 2020

Adrianna revealed on Instagram she was planning on starting a family with Derrick in January 2020, when she announced her first pregnancy. She went on to give birth to their eldest daughter, Valentina, four months later.

Adrianna and Derrick expanded their family nearly four years later, when she gave birth to a second baby girl named Celine.

The NFL star made an announcement about his second child's birth on his Instagram account, and described himself as "the only MAN that big sister & her will EVER need" in the caption.

Derrick's Been Open About Adrianna's Support for His Career

Derrick's been pretty open about how Adrianna's support has positively affected him during his time in the league.

He spoke about his career in a 2024 interview with The Athletic and declared his girlfriend and their first daughter -- Celine hadn't arrived yet when he sat down for the conversation -- gave him "all the motivation I need in this world."

Oh, and it's worth mentioning Adrianna's also made friends with other WAGs -- "wives and girlfriends," in case you didn't know -- over the course of Derrick's time in the NFL.