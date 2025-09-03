Who Is Alix Earle? What to Know About Braxton Berrios' Girlfriend

Braxton Berrios has earned himself a decent-sized fanbase over his career in the NFL -- and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, has a pretty sizable following, too!

The Houston Texans wide receiver's been linked to the influencer since 2023, when eagle-eyed fans shared videos of them out together on TikTok ... and they went public with their romance the same year.

We're going to take a look at the personal and professional lives of the social media powerhouse and see how she ended up with the athlete.

Alix Was Born and Raised in New Jersey

Alix was born and raised in New Jersey to a pair of parents who both attended Lynn University in Florida.

The influencer's parents split up at an early age, and her father later married Ashley Dupré -- who had already become a household name about 20 years earlier when she was involved in a prostitution scandal centered around former New York governor Eliot Spitzer.

Alix's mother and her stepmother eventually grew close, and Alix told Elle she was happy to be a member of what she described as a "very modern" family in 2023.

The social media star followed in her parents' footsteps and headed to Florida for college, where she attended the University of Miami and graduated with a marketing degree in 2023.

She Made a Name for Herself as a Social Media Star

Alix kicked off her social media career during her freshman year of college, when she began sharing videos on her TikTok account.

Her popularity on the platform received a serious boost in 2022, when she documented her struggle with acne in several videos shared on her account.

She later gained extra exposure for her widely followed "Get ready with me" videos, in which she shows off her outfits and makeup routines.

Alix currently has 7.5 million followers on her TikTok account, as well as 4.5 million on Instagram, and she was included on the Time100 Creators 2025 list, which ranks the most influential digital content creators in the world.

Alix Has Carved Out a Space for Herself in the Podcasting World

Social media isn't Alix's only focus ... she's embarked on a career as a podcast host over the past few years.

Alix started the "Hot Mess With Alix Earle" podcast in 2023, and she formerly worked with podcasting star Alex Cooper -- although the show was dropped by Cooper's Unwell Network in 2025.

The show exploded in popularity upon its debut, and it briefly beat "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Spotify's podcast chart.

Oh, and she's going to be heading to TV, too, because she's set to compete on the 34th season of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Alix and Braxton Were First Linked in 2023

Alix and Braxton were first spotted together back in 2023, when a video showing them meeting a fan at a restaurant in Miami began circulating on TikTok.

It's worth mentioning Braxton isn't the first athlete the influencer has dated in the past, as she was linked to professional baseball player Tyler Wade for a few months in 2022.

She eventually moved on with Berrios, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards ceremony.