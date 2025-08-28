Who Is Sheikha Mahra? What to Know About French Montana's Future Wife

French Montana's been linked to some pretty big names in the past -- like Khloe Kardashian and Iggy Azalea, just to name a couple -- now it looks like he's ready to settle down, because he's engaged to Sheikha Mahra!

We broke the news about the happy couple's engagement in August 2025, and it appears as if the rapper's ready to stick it out with his future wife for the long run.

Here's a look at how the life of the rapper's fiancée looked before she started planning out a life with the songwriter.

Mahra's a Princess From Dubai

Mahra's a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates ... she's the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who's the Ruler of Dubai -- a city in the UAE -- and holds the positions of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

And Mahra's not the Sheikh's only daughter -- by a long shot! -- as he's fathered numerous children with several partners.

Sheikha eventually pursued higher education in London, and she shared several photos from her 2023 graduation on Instagram.

She's also got a bit of an entrepreneurial streak to her, as she launched a fragrance line, Mahra M1, in 2024, although her brand appears to have shut down.

She Divorced Her First Husband in a Very Public Way

French Montana's not Mahra's first partner, as she was formerly married to Sheik Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who's also a member of the royal family.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in June 2023, and Mahra later gave birth to a daughter.

However, the rapper's future wife ultimately split up from her first husband in 2024 via Instagram ... she posted a message to let him know about their breakup, which partially read "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife," according to CNN.

The message appeared to contain a reference to triple talaq -- or "instant divorce" -- a practice in some Muslim-majority countries where a man can immediately divorce his wife by declaring his intention three times in a row. It's not typically done to husbands though.

Mahra and French Montana Were First Linked in 2024

Mahra and French Montana were initially linked back in 2024, when she shared a set of photos on Instagram showing the rapper around Dubai.

The rapper and the royal family member were subsequently seen together on various dates, mainly around Europe and the Middle East. French is from Morocco, and he's produced a documentary film detailing his family's history.

The thing is, they'd been engaged for a little while before letting the public know, as the performer popped the big question during Paris Fashion Week in June.