French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Allow TMZ Hip Hop to be the first to offer congratulations to French Montana and Sheikha Mahra, a Princess of Dubai ... the "royal" couple have an engagement to celebrate!!!

Love seems to be swirling in the air amid the pre-NFL season engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ... but a rep for French tells us the couple got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June, shortly after he stunted on the runway.

The two have been spotted together since 2024, from everywhere from mosques, to upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, to magnifying their love at the Pont des Arts in Paris, and enjoying desert escapades by camelback.

We're told the exact wedding date and other exciting details are still being carved out, but both sides of their families are excited!!!