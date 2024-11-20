French Montana Says New Documentary Is a Loving Tribute to Immigrant Moms

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana's paying tribute to all the immigrant moms in America who sacrifice for their children ... telling his story in his new documentary -- but, he's really shining a light on his own mom and her struggle.

The rapper stopped by "TMZ Live" Wednesday to discuss his documentary "The French Montana Story: For Khadija" -- released on Paramount+ yesterday -- and, he says it really focuses on immigrants coming to the U.S.A. to forge better lives for themselves.

Montana says he came to this country from Morocco at 13 years old with his mom, dad and siblings. The family overstayed their visas ... and, after his dad started several failed small business, the family was in deep trouble.

French says his dad wanted to go back to Africa and leave French in the city ... but, his mother wouldn't leave him behind -- so his father left his mother, French and two of French's brothers behind.

Montana says his mom had to scratch and claw, working three jobs to make ends meet ... and, eventually he had to hit the streets and hustle to make a couple bucks.

Of course, French eventually hit it big ... garnering three Grammys nods and selling millions of records worldwide -- and, after he did, he says he got his mom a Green Card so she could finally visit her family in Morocco for the first time in 25 years.

French says his mom is the real and true French Montana ... 'cause she sacrificed everything to let him live his dream.

Like we said, "The French Montana Story: For Khadija" is out now ... and, ya better grab the tissues 'cause this one sounds emotional.